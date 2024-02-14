Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi agrees to send Rohan to Lakshmi’s village Gurdaspur

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi’s daughter Parvati witnesses her friend Pinky being stuck amidst fire. Parvati decides to risks her life and save Pinky. Lakshmi learns about the fire accident in school and goes to save Parvati along with Shalu. While Lakshmi and Shalu are on their way, Parvati gets on the terrace of the school to save Pinky. However, Parvati too gets stuck. Soon, Lakshmi comes and saves Parvati and Pinky.

Parvati returns home with Shalu and Lakshmi wherein she questions about her father to Lakshmi. However, the latter remains speechless. Meanwhile, at Oberoi mansion, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) adopts a son named Rohan and he gets injured while running around. Neelam gets worried and scolds Rishi for not taking proper care of Rohan. Later, Rohan’s principal talks to Rishi about sending Rohan to the village for a program on the school’s behalf.

In the coming episode, Parvati’s principal tells Lakshmi about sending Parvati to the city for a program on the school’s behalf. Initially, Lakshmi hesitate to send Parvati but later agrees. Meanwhile, Rishi also agrees to send Rohan to Gurdaspur where Lakshmi resides. However, he decides to speak to the principal of the school. While he calls on the school number, Lakshmi answers the call and Rishi gets shocked to hear Lakshmi’s voice.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 852 13 February 2024 Written Episode Update

