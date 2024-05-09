Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Play Hide & Seek, Shalu & Anushka Fight For Dress

Zee TV’s popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is gearing up for major twists. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) consoles Aayush when he gets emotional after spotting Shalu. Ayush expresses his feelings for Shalu with Rishi. In contrast, Shalu has no idea about Aayush

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting drama when Rishi and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) come to the same mall. You will see Lakshmi come to a mall with Shalu and Parvati for shopping. Rishi also comes to the same mall with Malishka and Rohan. Even though Rishi and Lakshmi were in the same showroom, they couldn’t see each other. However, Malishka spots Lakshmi, which leaves her scared, and she starts wondering if Rishi sees Lakshmi. Then again, he will try to go to her.

On the other hand, Aayush also spots Shalu, and he tries to hide from her. But he notices that she is fighting with Anushka for a dress. Shalu and Anushka fight for a dress, and Shalu straightforwardly asks Anushka to pick any other dress, but Anushka shows her attitude. It will be interesting to see Anushka’s reaction when she comes to know that Shalu is the girl Aayush loves.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?