Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Breaks Down In Front Of Lakshmi, Malishka Gets Jealous

Zee TV’s popular daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the last few episodes. As per the previous episode, Neelam gets admitted to the hospital as a glass wall falls on her, which was planned by Malishka so that she could put the blame on Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Paro to separate them from Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). While Neelam’s situation gets critical and she instantly needs blood, it seems Lakshmi gave her blood to Neelam. At the same time, Rishi gets terrified of the situation.

In the upcoming episode, you will see interesting drama when Rishi helplessly wonders about sitting on a sofa in the hospital, and that’s when Lakshmi comes close to him. Seeing her, Rishi gets emotional and breaks down in front of her. Also, Lakshmi holds Rishi’s hand to console him, and he keeps his head on her shoulder. However, before they feel better, Malishka gets jealous and instantly intervenes. She asks Lakshmi to leave and tries to console Rishi. However, Rishi doesn’t get comfortable with Malishka. In contrast, witnessing Rishi and Lakshmi’s closeness, Malishka will soon plan a big conspiracy to separate them forever.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?