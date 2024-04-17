Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Brings Paro Home, Malishka Feels Hurt

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. According to the plot, Lakshmi decides to move to the city for Parvati’s future and asks Shalu to accompany her. Soon, Lakshmi and Paro leave for the city. Later, Lakshmi talks with Rishi in messages without knowing he is the father of her daughter.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 914 17 April 2024 Spoiler

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions in the next episode. As Rohan insists on revealing the good news, Rishi says he will get him a sister soon. Anushka overhears Rishi and soon shares the same with Neelam and Malishka, unaware of the fact that Rishi is talking about Paro and her having another baby with Malishka. However, Malishka gets excited. While Lakshmi decides to secure Paro’s future.

Meanwhile, Rishi’s return home with his sister Parvati leaves Rohan pleasantly surprised, but the shockwave of this revelation deeply hurts Malishka. The tension escalates when Malishka unexpectedly comes face to face with Lakshmi in the house, adding another layer of emotional complexity to the unfolding drama.

Did Malishka literally see Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.