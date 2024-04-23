Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Comes To Meet Lakshmi, Malishka Gets Worried

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. In the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) talks with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) over the phone and invites her to the grand wedding anniversary. Later, Lakshmi gets upset thinking about Rishi. On the other hand, Pandit Ji warns the Oberoi family about the person who may come into Rishi’s life and will completely change his life.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 920 23rd April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, you will see Ayush spotting Shalu in the market, leaving him in a state of deep shock. In contrast, Malishka worries about the new person’s arrival in Rishi’s life. On the other hand, Rano calls Lakshmi from behind, on which Shalu says that she has cursed. Later, Rishi comes to take Lakshmi ‘teacher’ in the market, where Lakshmi gets busy buying something.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi meet again?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?

