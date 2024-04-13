Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Decides To Bring Lakshmi Home, Parvati Gets Excited

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few days. According to the plot, Neelam falsely rumors about her illness to bring back Rishi. When Rishi reaches home, he feels betrayed by the lie, which leaves Neelam in anger. Neelam bashes Rishi for his behavior of going beyond for an unknown girl and not caring for his family. Later, Malishka calms Neelam and asks her to forgive.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 910 13 April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Malishka, deeply concerned for Rishi’s safety, confronts him about the dangers he’s been facing. Rishi nonchalantly credits his survival to Lakshmi, leaving Malishka in utter disbelief. Meanwhile, Aayush probes Rishi about his pending tasks, and Rishi reveals his plan to bring Lakshmi and Parvati home. Parvati, brimming with excitement, eagerly asks Lakshmi about their departure.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi’s paths cross again? Tune in to the next episode to find out!

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

