Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Gets Good News, Parvati Decides Not To Move To The City

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few days. As seen so far, Rishi decides to bring Parvati and Lakshmi to the city to keep them safe. And he starts planning for the same. At the same time, Parvati gets excited to move to the city.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 912 15 April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, viewers will witness Rishi hear the good news that Parvati will come to the city to receive an award. Later, the school staff asks Lakshmi whether she will move to the city or not, but Lakshmi does not say anything. Later, Neelam talks with Karishma and wishes that Lakshmi and Parvati would never come into Rishi’s life again.

On the other hand, Lakshmi asks Shalu whether she should move to the city. In intense mode, Shalu convinces Lakshmi not to move to the city as the city has only given her pain, which Parvati overhears. Soon, Parvati hugs Lakshmi and says she doesn’t want to move to the city.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

