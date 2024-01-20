Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gives Lakshmi a harsh punishment

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka shows a photo of Lakshmi holding a knife and prove in front of the family that Lakshmi cut the rope so that Neelam can get injured. However, Lakshmi reveals to Rishi and the family that a guy was there in a service uniform who had given her the knife. She reveals he had given her the knife but she has not cut the rope. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) cries and asks Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) to trust her. Malishka gets worried as she fears about Balwinder getting exposed.

Sonia gets angry at Lakshmi for her overdramatic behaviour. Hence, she grabs her hand and decides to kick her out of the house. Karishma, Malishka and Sonia demand to send Lakshmi to mental asylum again as she is a threat for the family. Lakshmi gets worried and hugs Rishi. She tries to reveal to Rishi that she is innocent but he stands silent. Lakshmi believes Rishi also doesn’t trust her and gets upset.

In the coming episode, Rishi witnesses that everyone in the house find Lakshmi culprit, hence, he decides to give Lakshmi a big punishment. Rishi as a punishment refuses to speak to Lakshmi. The latter breaks down and begs Rishi to not give her this punishment. Later, in front of god’s idol, she cries while her sisters come and comfort her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 827 19 January 2024 Written Episode Update

