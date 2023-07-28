ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi races against time to stop Lakshmi's wedding

Rishi has crucial evidence that could halt the impending wedding. Determined to save Lakshmi from marrying Vikrant, Rishi rushes to the venue. However, fate seems to have other plans as his car breaks down amidst heavy rain in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jul,2023 11:35:35
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi races against time to stop Lakshmi's wedding 838333

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant and Lakshmi excitedly prepare for their special day; Rishi takes it upon himself to investigate Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) past. Rishi visits Mayur’s house in search of evidence that could potentially expose Vikrant’s true identity. As he and Mayur diligently search through old photographs, they come across Vikrant and Saloni’s marriage photo. The revelation leaves Rishi stunned.

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) finds herself in turmoil after contemplating Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) stern advice. As she hesitates about her decision, Karishma warns her against backing out and urges her to get ready in the bridal dress. While getting dressed, Lakshmi sees her old mangalsutra, which was lovingly put around her neck by Rishi. Overwhelmed with emotions, she breaks down, reminiscing about the happy moments she had shared with Rishi.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi gears up for her wedding after receiving a warning from Neelam and Karishma. Unbeknownst to her, Rishi has crucial evidence that could halt the impending wedding. Determined to save Lakshmi from marrying Vikrant, Rishi rushes to the venue. However, fate seems to have other plans as his car breaks down amidst heavy rain, leaving him desperate and worried. As the clock ticks, Rishi’s race against time intensifies.

Will Rishi manage to reach the mandap on time?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

