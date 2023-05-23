ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi ruins Vikrant and Lakshmi’s cute moment

Vikrant picks a ring and makes Lakshmi wear it to check the size. Rishi feels jealous and shouts at Vikrant. Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka get shocked by Rishi’s behaviour in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Rishi witnesses Neelam and Karishma rushing outside the house to meet a priest. He follows them. The priest reveals to Neelam and Karishma that Lakshmi’s life is in danger and she will face many troubles in the coming days. Rishi overhears their conversation and gets shocked to know about the danger in Lakshmi’s life. Rishi confronts Neelam and decides to protect Lakshmi from all the danger.

Rishi decides to turn Lakshmi’s shadow and always be with her to protect her. Rishi discovers from Shalu that Lakshmi and Vikrant are going jewellery shopping and decide to go there. Malishka joins him in shopping, and he easily fools her. Vikrant and Rishi bump into each other as Rishi’s car breaks down. Vikrant offers to help them, and they all head to the same jewellery store. However, Rishi witnesses Vikrant’s rash driving and decides to drive the car for Lakshmi’s protection. This weird behaviour of Rishi confuses Lakshmi and Vikrant.

In the coming episode, Rishi, Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka go to the same jewelry shop for wedding shopping. Vikrant decides to buy a ring for Lakshmi. He picks a ring and makes Lakshmi wear it to check the size. Rishi feels jealous and shouts at Vikrant. Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka get shocked by Rishi’s behaviour. Soon, Rishi reveals that the ring ceremony is big and shouldn’t be ruined like this. Vikrant understands Rishi’s point of view and refuses to make Lakshmi wear the ring.

Will Rishi manage to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s marriage?

