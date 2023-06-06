ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from an accident 

A sharp knife pointed toward Lakshmi is about to fall on her. However, Rishi saves Lakshmi from being hurt in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 11:00:03
Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with thrilling drama. According to the storyline, Aayush calls Rishi and informs him about Vikrant’s girlfriend Sweety. Rishi gets shocked and decides to inform Lakshmi. However, he first decides to catch Vikrant red-handed and then inform Lakshmi. Rishi goes to the address sent by Aayush. They all barge in together. However, Rishi fails to find Sweety inside, and Vikrant is saved from getting exposed.

Rishi gets angry at Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant. He mentions how they don’t want Lakshmi to marry Vikrant hence they are trying to make false accusations against Vikrant. Rishi believes that Vikrant is a good human and that Lakshmi deserves him. Hence, he asks Aayush and Shalu to stay quiet until their wedding.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi cooks in the kitchen. She tries to take a container from the self when a sharp knife pointed toward Lakshmi is about to fall on her. However, Rishi witnesses the same and saves Lakshmi from being hurt. He also scolds Lakshmi for being careless and asks her to protect herself.

Will Rishi reveal to Lakshmi about the threat to her life?

