Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to learn about Vikrant’s affair?

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, have seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last week. According to the storyline, Vikrant receives his girlfriend’s message stating that she is coming to attend the engagement ceremony. However, the former worries. Aayush and Shalu witness the stress on Vikrant’s face and decide to find the truth.

Aayush and Shalu make a plan to get hold of Vikrant’s phone. Aayush takes Vikrant along and indulges him in dancing with Shalu and Bani. Soon, Neha grabs this opportunity and steals her phone. Aayush and Shalu get happy when finally, they have Vikrant’s phone in their hand. Aayush discovers that Vikrant was chatting with his ‘Jaan’. Aayush and Shalu get shocked after learning his secret.

In the coming episode, Vikrant’s girlfriend comes to the venue. He sneaks her inside a room. Soon, she confesses her love for him and cries. Rishi, who is passing by the room, overhears their conversation and goes to see inside the room. Rishi watches a girl hugging Vikrant through the keyhole and gets shocked.

What will happen next? Will Rishi find out about Vikrant’s secret girlfriend?

