Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu attempts suicide to stop Lakshmi-Vikrant’s wedding

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Vikrant and Lakshmi perform wedding vows when suddenly Lakshmi stops. Everyone gets shocked by Lakshmi’s action. Soon, she mentions that she won’t get married to Vikrant until Rishi reaches home. The families are forced to wait with Lakshmi for Rishi to attend her wedding.

Aayush plans to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. He brings in his friend, who claims to be Vikrant’s wife, Sarika. However, Vikrant manages to spoil Aayush’s plan. He makes the girl confess the truth by putting up an act. Soon, she reveals that she came to stop the wedding on Aayush’s order.

In the coming episode, after Aayush’s failed attempt to halt the wedding, Vikrant resumes taking wedding vows with Lakshmi. However, a shocking twist unfolds when Shalu takes an extreme step to put an end to the wedding. In a desperate bid to stop the marriage, Shalu brandishes a knife and places it dangerously close to her neck, threatening to harm herself if Lakshmi doesn’t call off the wedding. Lakshmi is left stunned and deeply concerned for Shalu’s safety.

OMG! Will Lakshmi stop the wedding?

