Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi's mehendi gets ruined

Bhagya Lakshmi the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwaeya Khare) wedding about to happen. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) has vowed that he will expose Vikrant and not let Lakshmi’s life be ruined. However, he is helpless as he is not able to prove the fact.

During the Mehendi ceremony, Vikrant told all the ladies to leave a space and that he will write the letter on Lakshmi’s hand. Vikrant wrote the letter V on Lakshmi’s hand. Similarly, Vikrant wrote on his hand, V Loves L (with a heart symbol).

The coming episode will see both the mehendi on Vikrant and Lakshmi’s hands getting ruined. While water will spill on Vikrant’s hand by accident, the letter L will get erased from his hand, and something similar to S will remain on his hand. Rishi will be seen taunting Vikrant that Lakshmi is never in his fate and will point to his lover Saloni.

Similarly, the mehendi of Lakshmi will get smudged and instead of V, the letter would look like R now.

Will Rishi expose Vikrant ultimately?

Bhagya Lakshmi the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms stars Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Maera Mishra and others. It is the struggle of Lakshmi who has been the normal girl with an aspiration to get a dream man. Her life and journey has been tangled with the one man, Rishi.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.