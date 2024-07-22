Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Episode: Neelam And Lakshmi Indulge In Heated Argument, Rishi Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) rescuing Paro, Rohan and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from the borewell. Soon, the doctors come for the checkup and announce that everyone is out of danger. Later, Rishi expresses his wish to Aayush to stay with his daughter, Paro, and wife, Lakshmi. As soon as Paro wakes up, she hugs Rishi tight, creating an adorable moment between the father and daughter duo.

In the upcoming episode, you will see after the situation normalizes, Neelam plans to keep Paro in the Oberoi house. She bluntly asks Lakshmi to leave Paro in the Oberoi mansion as she is her granddaughter. However, Lakshmi denies it because she is Paro’s mother and will live with her only. Neelam taunts Lakshmi and asks her to stop pretending to be innocent and cry in front of her because that won’t melt her. Lakshmi backfires at Neelam, emphasizing that she is not weak as she has raised her daughter all alone.

Further, Lakshmi reveals that she became stronger after Paro came into her life. She proudly highlights that she has saved her daughter from all the problems in life and will continue to do so. However, Neelam does not listen to her at all. But Lakshmi makes it clear that Paro will only live with her, and she makes Rishi clear that Paro is only her daughter, so nobody else will make decisions for her.

On the other hand, Rishi gets distressed. However, Rishi takes Lakshmi’s side and asks his mother, Neelam, not to separate Lakshmi and Paro. Meanwhile, other housemates bash Rishi for going against his mother.