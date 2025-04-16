Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Aishwarya Khare and Munira Kudrat Plan big to unveil the truth of Malishka Pregnancy

The drama in Zee TV‘s popular primetime show Bhagya Lakshmi is all set to soar to new heights as the narrative takes an unexpected, thrilling turn. In an exciting upcoming track, viewers will watch Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Shalu (Munira Kudrati) slipping into the garb of men — quite literally — as they go undercover in a daring attempt to uncover the truth about Malishka’s (Megha Prasad) child. While Lakshmi is disguised as a Punjabi man, wearing a beard and a turban, Shalu is seen wearing a wig, a beard, a mustache, and a fake stomach, and barges into Balwinder’s (Ankit Bhatia) backyard.

But while the on-screen drama promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment, the behind-the-scenes effort was nothing short of intense. The transformation from beautiful leading ladies to convincingly rugged men demanded hours of meticulous makeup, precise prosthetic application, and immense patience. The challenge was real, from sticking on realistic facial hair that had to survive long shoot hours in the heat to carrying turbans and padding. Conveying emotions through layers of prosthetics and expressing feelings that surpass beards and mustaches is where the true test of performance lies.

Yet, Aishwarya and Munira pulled it off with grace, grit, and laughter.

Aishwarya said, “It was madness — but the fun kind! We just couldn’t stop laughing the first time we saw each other in the full look. It took immense patience, getting the beard glued on properly, adjusting the turban just right, and staying in that get-up for over 12 hours. But once we slipped into character, we were all in. We even tried mimicking how men walk and talk — the crew had a blast watching us practice our ‘manly’ walks between takes! As actors, breaking out of your comfort zone and trying something completely different is always exciting. Getting into this quirky disguise allowed us to explore a whole new layer of performance. It was challenging — but that’s what made it so much fun. Honestly, it’s shoots like these that remind you why you love doing what you do.”

While Aishwarya and Munira had a blast shooting this fun sequence, it will be interesting for viewers to see if they succeed in unmasking the truth behind Malishka’s baby.

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day, at 8:00 pm, only on Zee TV.