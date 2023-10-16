Television | Spoilers

Neelam tells Karishma that if her son can stay alone without her then she would also not wait for him and decides to end all relationship with Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi waits for Rishi to return from the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi soon calls Virendra and asks him whether the family will attend the wedding. Virendra promises her to come. Lakshmi questions about Neelam. Virendra promises her that he will bring Neelam along to the wedding. Lakshmi feels happy and waits for her big moment. However, Neelam refuses to come.

Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush, and Bani bring Lakshmi and Rishi to the temple. Soon, the couple exchange wedding vows and get married. Virendra and Dadi bless the couple and they head home. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) finally reunite and get time to spend some quality time. Audiences will witness the hot and sensuous romance of the newly married couple on the first night.

In the coming episode, Neelam learns from Karishma that Rishi has finally tied the knot with Lakshmi. She also learns how Rishi has welcomes Lakshmi in their house. Neelam gets irritated and makes a firm decision. She tells Karishma that if her son can stay alone without her then she would also not wait for him and decides to end all relationship with Rishi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 729 13th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Lakshmi questions about Neelam. Virendra promises her that he will bring Neelam along to the wedding. Lakshmi feels happy and waits for her big moment.