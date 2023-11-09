Bigg Boss 17: A High-Stake Challenge: Who Will Rule the House?

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss’, tension escalates amidst the ongoing food war between housemates from different kitchen duties. While Samarth Jurel and Sana Raees Khan find themselves in a heated argument about dirty utensils and uncompleted duties between them, Mannara Chopra ponders what Isha Malviya see in Samarth and why she likes him so much as a person.

As the chaos unfolds in the house with various tasks taking place, Bigg Boss introduces yet another challenge. He claims that a mysterious ghost would influence the actions of the female contestants. Ankita Lokhande, Sana, and Khanzaadi are chosen to participate in this task and gets instructions to dance to the song ‘Mere Dholna’. Bigg Boss declares that they need to select three people each to eliminate from the task and they will be out from winning a special power. Amidst intense disagreements and struggles, the three participants couldn’t complete the task for the fourth round. Bigg Boss stood firm and decides not to cancel the task. Instead, he insists that they must perform the task together and each person will nominate one person for elimination. The contestant remaining at the end of this challenge would be crowned as the king or queen for the task. Who will emerge as the ultimate ruler of the house, and which housemates will face elimination in this high-stakes challenge on the next episode of Bigg Boss?