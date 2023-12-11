Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek age shames Vicky Jain, calls him ‘nalayak’

Bigg Boss 17 is keeping audiences hooked with interesting drama. In a recent episode, viewers witnessed a heated argument between housemates Vicky and Abhishek, sparked by a disagreement over household duties. As the tension escalated, the exchange took an ugly turn with age-shaming becoming a focal point of the dispute.

Vicky, however, declined, citing exhaustion from his previous tasks and insisting that he had fulfilled his duties for the day. To validate his stance, Vicky sought confirmation from another housemate, Arun, asserting that Abhishek had initially agreed to take on the responsibility of organizing the washed utensils earlier that day.

As the disagreement intensified, Abhishek resorted to age-shaming Vicky. Using derogatory terms like nalayak, Abhishek took the argument to a personal level. In the face of age-shaming, Vicky responded with a powerful and composed retort. Rather than stooping to the level of personal attacks, Vicky stated, “I’ll see you when you’re 40; I’m at least successful.”

Yesterday audiences saw Sana Raees Khan getting evicted. Despite her efforts, she received the fewest votes this week from the public, marking the end of her stint in the house. Sana’s journey on the show was a rollercoaster of drama and assertiveness, earning her fame not just for her entertainment value but also for her advocacy background, which spotlighted her authoritative persona. Her knack for handling situations was a standout feature, she didn’t hold back in expressing her emotions or standing up for herself, regardless of the challenges. However, trouble and laughter brewed when fingers started pointing at her for getting cozy with fellow housemate Vicky Jain.