Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek's new connection with Khanzaadi raises eyebrows

In tonight's episode, BIGG BOSS drops a bombshell, announcing that he's opening the door to the spiderweb this week and allowing contestants to nominate their chosen targets for eviction by providing a justified reason. One by one, the housemates step into the spotlight, making their intentions clear, and with determination nominate their fellow contestants.

31 Oct,2023 13:30:07
During the nomination process, tensions escalate as Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt seek revenge by nominating Vicky Jain. This leads to a heated argument between them. Aishwarya Sharma boldly tells Vicky Jain, ‘You started this, Vicky Bhaiya, but I’ll finish it properly.’ Vicky responds by stating that his initial target was Neil, and Aishwarya’s interference frustrates him. This, in turn, sparks Neil Bhatt’s anger as he questions Vicky, ‘Who are you to speak in this matter?’

Later, Abhishek Kumar grapples with his emotions in light of Samarth Jurel and Isha’s relationship. Seeking a path forward, he appears to be growing closer to Khanzaadi. He playfully tells Khanzaadi that he sees her differently now and he even come up with a special hashtag, #Abhizaadi, to represent their connection. To add a little mystery, Abhishek holds Khanzaadi’s hands and gives it a kiss.

Is Abhishek just teasing Isha, or has he truly moved on? The viewers are abuzz with questions about what’s really happening in between them?

