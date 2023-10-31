Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek's new connection with Khanzaadi raises eyebrows

During the nomination process, tensions escalate as Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt seek revenge by nominating Vicky Jain. This leads to a heated argument between them. Aishwarya Sharma boldly tells Vicky Jain, ‘You started this, Vicky Bhaiya, but I’ll finish it properly.’ Vicky responds by stating that his initial target was Neil, and Aishwarya’s interference frustrates him. This, in turn, sparks Neil Bhatt’s anger as he questions Vicky, ‘Who are you to speak in this matter?’

Later, Abhishek Kumar grapples with his emotions in light of Samarth Jurel and Isha’s relationship. Seeking a path forward, he appears to be growing closer to Khanzaadi. He playfully tells Khanzaadi that he sees her differently now and he even come up with a special hashtag, #Abhizaadi, to represent their connection. To add a little mystery, Abhishek holds Khanzaadi’s hands and gives it a kiss.

Is Abhishek just teasing Isha, or has he truly moved on? The viewers are abuzz with questions about what’s really happening in between them?

