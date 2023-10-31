Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya and Neil get into a fight with Vicky Jain during nominations

Vicky Jain not only accepted Aishwarya's nomination with grace but also took the opportunity to address a festering issue. He called out Aishwarya for her alleged lack of proper communication, expressing his frustration over her apparent coldness towards him in Bigg Boss 17

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Oct,2023 12:49:58
In the latest episode of the ever-entertaining reality TV show, Bigg Boss 17, the house witnessed an electrifying turn of events as a spider-themed nomination task created a web of chaos and confrontation. Viewers were in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as housemates clashed in their efforts to secure their spots in the competition.

The activity area was transformed into a spider’s den, and contestants were tasked with placing their fellow housemates inside the spider’s web, effectively nominating them for eviction. It was a task fraught with tension and unpredictability, and it didn’t take long for the sparks to fly.

Aishwarya Sharma wasted no time in putting her nomination on the table. She chose Vicky Jain as her nominee. In a surprising twist, Vicky Jain not only accepted Aishwarya’s nomination with grace but also took the opportunity to address a festering issue. He called out Aishwarya for her alleged lack of proper communication, expressing his frustration over her apparent coldness towards him.

Vicky wondered aloud whether Aishwarya’s upset with his statements warranted such a response and urged her to communicate more openly. The showdown didn’t end there. Vicky went on to take a direct shot at Neil Bhatt, another housemate. He accused Neil of wading into conflicts without fully comprehending the context, alleging that Neil always listened to his spouse’s viewpoint blindly. Neil Bhatt, visibly angered by Vicky’s statements had a verbal spat with him.

Manisha Suthar

