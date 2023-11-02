Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Neil Bhatt 'darpok', wife Aishwarya Sharma gets angry

During the push-up task, Neil allegedly called out Ankita's name, which did not sit well with the Pavitra Rishta actress. In response, Ankita Lokhande labeled Neil as a 'Darpok'. This statement by Ankita triggered a chain reaction of emotions in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 has never failed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its unexpected twists and turns. In a recent promo for an upcoming episode, the show introduced a unique and contentious push-up task that had male contestants expressing their disapproval by screaming the names of their fellow housemates. This task led to a chain reaction of emotions, culminating in heated confrontations and name-calling among the contestants.

In this intriguing episode, Bigg Boss introduced a push-up task that required male contestants to do push-ups while vocally expressing their disapproval for their fellow housemates. The twist here was that they had to shout out the names of the contestants they disliked the most, adding an extra layer of drama and tension to the task. Munawar Faruqui, a contestant, was appointed as the ‘Sanchalak’ or the task’s supervisor.

As the male contestants passionately shouted out the names of their least favorite housemates while performing push-ups, it was Neil Bhatt who emerged as the winner of this unusual task. However, this victory was not without its share of controversy. During the push-up task, Neil allegedly called out Ankita’s name, which did not sit well with the Pavitra Rishta actress. In response, Ankita Lokhande labeled Neil as a ‘Darpok’. This statement by Ankita triggered a chain reaction of emotions. Aishwarya, Neil’s wife, took offense to Ankita’s remark and retaliated by referring to Ankita as a ‘Fhattu.’ The tension escalated as both women engaged in a war of words.

