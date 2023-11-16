Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss announces exclusive Diwali bash for contestants

Bigg Boss 17, the iconic reality show, continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. Bigg Boss himself announces an exclusive Diwali bash for a select group of contestants. However, the twist lies in the fact that this celebration is reserved for only a handful of participants, adding an element of excitement and intrigue to the festivities.

As Bigg Boss reveals the plans for the Diwali bash, anticipation builds among the contestants. Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Sunny Arya are among the lucky ones who will be attending the elite celebration. Munawar Faruqui, eager to join the festivities, requests an invite from Bigg Boss, and his wish is granted. The comedian is seen attending the party, adding a dose of humor to the Diwali bash.

Samarth Jurel and Sana Raees Khan also find themselves on the coveted guest list, contributing to the diverse mix of personalities at the event. The chosen housemates are not only excited about the Diwali bash but also put their best fashion foot forward for the occasion. The paparazzi surprisingly invited inside the Bigg Boss house, capture the contestants in their festive ensembles.

Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar showcase slick formal attires, while Ankita Lokhande looks stunning in a cream-colored saree. Mannara Chopra opts for an orange saree paired with a silver blouse, radiating elegance.