Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil

In the latest twist on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, the master of the house is serving drama in heaps and putting love to the test. In tonight’s episode, the audience is drawn into a love triangle involving Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Pandey, and the complicated relationship statuses among them are bringing chaos to the makaan of Dil. Abhishek, who is Isha’s former flame, is heartbroken because his ex is moving on to the next relationship with Samarth; and he’s witnessing the love they share up close. Isha sets the record straight by revealing that her intention was not to part ways with Abhishek. She divulges that Abhishek’s peculiar behavioral patterns drove her to the edge. She confesses that she found solace in Samarth, who offered her the kind of affection she had been yearning for all along. With this closure, will Abhishek finally focus on the game now?

The makaan of Dil is falling apart as a huge argument erupts between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma. Vicky Jain comments on an issue between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya in jest, which does not go down well with Aishwarya. An enraged Aishwarya asserts that Vicky should investigate his marital problems and avoid discussing her bond with her husband Neil Bhatt. Will the love stories in the house weather all the storms?