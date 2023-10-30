Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil

In tonight’s episode, the audience is drawn into a love triangle involving Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Pandey, and the complicated relationship statuses among them are bringing chaos to the makaan of Dil.

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Oct,2023 17:15:11
Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865473

In the latest twist on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, the master of the house is serving drama in heaps and putting love to the test. In tonight’s episode, the audience is drawn into a love triangle involving Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Pandey, and the complicated relationship statuses among them are bringing chaos to the makaan of Dil. Abhishek, who is Isha’s former flame, is heartbroken because his ex is moving on to the next relationship with Samarth; and he’s witnessing the love they share up close. Isha sets the record straight by revealing that her intention was not to part ways with Abhishek. She divulges that Abhishek’s peculiar behavioral patterns drove her to the edge. She confesses that she found solace in Samarth, who offered her the kind of affection she had been yearning for all along. With this closure, will Abhishek finally focus on the game now?

Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865468

Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865469

Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865470

Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865471

Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865472

The makaan of Dil is falling apart as a huge argument erupts between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma. Vicky Jain comments on an issue between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya in jest, which does not go down well with Aishwarya. An enraged Aishwarya asserts that Vicky should investigate his marital problems and avoid discussing her bond with her husband Neil Bhatt. Will the love stories in the house weather all the storms?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth gets into a heated argument with Abhishek, warns him to stay away from Isha 865384
Bigg Boss 17: Samarth gets into a heated argument with Abhishek, warns him to stay away from Isha
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma gets angry at Vicky Jain for joking about her relationship 865314
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma gets angry at Vicky Jain for joking about her relationship
Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal becomes first contestant to get evicted 864905
Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal becomes first contestant to get evicted
I will be the be the peacemaker in the Bigg Boss 17 house: Navid Sole 865064
I will be the peacemaker in the Bigg Boss 17 house: Navid Sole
I decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 to fulfill my parents' dream: Anurag Dobhal 865049
I decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 to fulfill my parents’ dream: Anurag Dobhal
Bigg Boss 17: Exes clash and new flames ignite with Samarth Jurel’s wild card entry 865004
Bigg Boss 17: Exes clash and new flames ignite with Samarth Jurel’s wild card entry

Latest Stories

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji 865517
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As 'Notorious SIMMBA' In First Look 865516
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As ‘Notorious SIMMBA’ In First Look
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick 865464
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick
Inside Divyanka Tripathi's Bibliophile Weekend Vibes 865388
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s Bibliophile Weekend Vibes
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition 865508
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant 865501
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant
Read Latest News