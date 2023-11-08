Bigg Boss 17: Contestants bear the brunt of Bigg Boss’ anger

Following the war over food that pitted the contestants of the Dum and Dil makaan, COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ witnesses the housemates whining about the outcome of the ration task. The boss of the house gets really angry with all the pointless noise and talks to them in a mean way. He sarcastically says that it’s his fault that the task didn’t go well and makes fun of the contestants for being fake. When he sees some contestants sharing or taking food without permission, he tells them that they should only use the basic food they have. He says he’ll take away all the food if he sees anyone with the old food. Will the contestants listen to him? And if they do, will it make them fight even more about food?

Even though Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma knew each other before coming on the show, they are not getting along well in the ‘BIGG BOSS’ house. They argue a lot, and in the latest episode, their argument became really intense. Aishwarya started the fight by making fun of Ankita for being too friendly. This made their husbands get involved in the argument too. Ankita felt hurt and criticized Aishwarya for showing her true nature. They both hurl insults at each other and Aishwarya goes as far as mimicking Ankita, claiming that she is not what she projects. Even after having many things in common, the two are clashing very often. What does this relationship dynamic have in store for the house of Dil?

