Bigg Boss 17: Dil, Dimaag, and Dum makaan to shut down, contestants in shock

Bigg Boss 17 continues to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and unexpected twists, with the recent shutting down of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum makaans marking a pivotal moment in the show. The announcement brought about a wave of anticipation and anxiety among the participants, setting the stage for a major shift in the dynamics of the game.

With a dramatic tone, Bigg Boss declared, “Dikhawe ke liye toh hum ek saath hai yeh dikhawa karte rehna hai. Aap sab ne mukhaute pehen rakhe hain”. The bombshell continued as Bigg Boss dropped another bomb by announcing the closure of all houses, or Makaans, including Dil, Dimaag, and Dum. The contestants were now forced to confront a new reality where the familiar spaces they had come to inhabit were no longer accessible.

As the contestants rushed to collect their belongings from the now-shut rooms, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house became charged with uncertainty. In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss declared, “Aaj mohalle ke teeno makaan shut down ho rahe hain. Aap sabhi ek saath mohalle ke chowk mein soyenge.”

As the contestants navigate this new phase, viewers can expect heightened drama, conflicts, and perhaps the unmasking of hidden agendas as the reality show progresses. In yesterday’s episode, the prominent Karan Johar graces the stage on COLORS’ Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. After a trolling session with Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal, Karan turns his attention to Ankita Lokhande and Inquire about her friendship with Munawar Faruqi.