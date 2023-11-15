Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya calls Abhishek Kumar ‘chugalkhor’

Bigg Boss 17 continues to deliver the drama and suspense fans have come to expect, with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar at the center of an intense showdown. The episode promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions as the housemates find themselves embroiled in a heated confrontation over allegations.

Isha, known for her straightforward approach, doesn’t mince words when she confronts Abhishek, labeling him a ‘chugalkhor.’ Isha goes on to claim that Abhishek is actively participating in chugli sessions with Ankita, discussing Aishwarya behind her back. The accusation adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

Unsurprisingly, Abhishek reacts with intense anger at being accused of engaging in chugli. The house echoes with his shouts as he vehemently denies the allegations, demanding proof and defending his integrity. As the argument intensifies, Isha doesn’t back down. Instead, she fires back with accusations of badtameezi against Abhishek, escalating the conflict to new heights. As the saying goes, expect the unexpected, and Bigg Boss 17 is sure to keep audiences hooked with its electrifying blend of emotions and controversies.

Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, the popular comic duo Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh spark a laugh riot as they roast the couples of the Dil makaan. The guests point out that Vicky Jain is the only husband who can silence his wife Ankita Lokhande and Bharti proves the observation right by impersonating the couple when they’re fighting.