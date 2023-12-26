Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Isha Malviya ranks Mannara Chopra over Ankita Lokhande

The drama continues, and fans can expect more twists and turns as Bigg Boss 17 unfolds its intriguing narrative. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, viewers were in for a surprise as the close friendship between Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande faced a turbulent moment. The heated argument erupted when Isha, during a task, chose Mannara Chopra over Ankita, leading to a confrontation that left both contestants.

The rift between Isha and Ankita began when Isha was tasked with ranking her fellow contestants based on their performance. In a surprising turn of events, Isha placed Mannara Chopra at a higher position than Ankita, triggering a cascade of emotions and tensions within the Bigg Boss house. Ankita, visibly unhappy with Isha’s decision, wasted no time expressing her dissatisfaction. She questioned Isha’s choice, particularly regarding Mannara’s ranking above her own. Ankita confided in Vicky, expressing her confusion over Isha’s sudden shift in loyalty.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ankita reminded Isha of a previous captaincy task where she had supported her. Ankita couldn’t comprehend Isha’s decision to rank Mannara higher, given her prior support for Ankita during a crucial moment in the game. This apparent change in loyalty left Ankita feeling betrayed and prompted her to seek an explanation.

In a candid conversation with Isha, Ankita confronted her about the apparent contradiction in her actions. Ankita questioned why Isha had chosen her during the captaincy task if she truly believed Mannara to be the superior player. The exchange escalated, with Ankita expressing her disappointment and labelling the incident as an eye-opener. On the flip side, Isha defended her choices, stating that she believed Samarth deserved the top spot, followed by Mannara and Vicky.