Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar get into a nasty fight

The situation escalated when Samarth accused Isha of lying, prompting a fiery reaction from Abhishek. The emotional turmoil within the house took a sharp turn as Abhishek confronted Samarth, leading to a tense verbal spat in Bigg Boss 17

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Oct,2023 11:47:15
Bigg Boss 17, the reality show that thrives on drama and unexpected twists, delivered a major shocker as it introduced wildcard contestant Samarth Jurel, creating waves of tension and emotional upheaval in the house. Samarth’s entry has not only set the stage for a riveting showdown but has also altered the dynamics between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, two of the house’s contestants.

In a thrilling promo, the housemates were gathered outside on the lawn when Bigg Boss dropped the bombshell—announcing the arrival of a new wildcard contestant. The house’s giant poster, featuring Abhishek and Isha, was dramatically altered to showcase Isha alongside Samarth, signaling the impending entry of Isha’s rumored boyfriend.

As Samarth Jurel made his grand entrance, the housemates were left in utter shock. Bigg Boss declared, “Mere iss mohalle mein swagat hai Samarth ka, yeh Isha ke current boyfriend hai” The reactions among the housemates were nothing short of dramatic. However, it was Abhishek who couldn’t hold back his emotions and broke down, crying inconsolably. The fellow housemates offered their support and comfort as Abhishek grappled with the unexpected twist.

But the drama didn’t end with Samarth’s arrival. On the very first day, Samarth and Isha engaged in a heated confrontation. Samarth, seemingly surprised, asked Isha, “Hum date nahi kar rahe?”. In response, Isha denied any romantic involvement. The situation escalated when Samarth accused Isha of lying, prompting a fiery reaction from Abhishek. The emotional turmoil within the house took a sharp turn as Abhishek confronted Samarth, leading to a tense verbal spat.

