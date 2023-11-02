Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth

The housemates navigate the complexity of relationships and explosive confrontations steal the spotlight. Lovebirds Isha and Samarth find themselves in the eye of a brewing storm, triggered by a trivial kitchen duty.

02 Nov,2023
Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of drama in tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’! The housemates navigate the complexity of relationships and explosive confrontations steal the spotlight. Lovebirds Isha and Samarth find themselves in the eye of a brewing storm, triggered by a trivial kitchen duty. Samarth, pushed to his limits, impulsively shatters the utensil Isha is holding, escalating the tension. Threatening a breakup, Isha confronts Samarth, leaving their relationship on the edge of a cliff. Amid this turmoil, Samarth’s rival, Abhishek Kumar intervenes and tries to console a teary-eyed Samarth. The two share a light-hearted moment, pondering over Isha’s charm that captures everyone’s attention. Will Isha and Samarth’s love overcome the challenges of ‘BIGG BOSS’?

Not only love but also friendship faces a turbulent test. In an unexpected twist, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, longtime allies within the BIGG BOSS house, are in the middle of a spat that endangers their strong friendship. Despite their solid camaraderie, a recent disagreement has shaken the very foundation of their bond. Their fallout reaches a boiling point, leaving Mannara in tears. Overwhelmed, she seeks guidance from ‘BIGG BOSS’ and considers departing the show. Does this quarrel spell the end of ‘Munnara’?

