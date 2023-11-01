Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Love blossoms between Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi?

In tonight’s episode, the audience will be treated with a crackling chemistry between Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi. After crying copious tears for Isha, a googly-eyed and spirited Abhishek is seen following Khanzaadi, flirting with her.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Nov,2023 13:57:58
The dynamics of love are changing as fast as lightning in the house of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’. Until very recently, Abhishek had a soft corner for his former girlfriend Isha Malviya, who finally acknowledged Samarth Jurel as her current boyfriend. In tonight’s episode, the audience will be treated with a crackling chemistry between Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi. After crying copious tears for Isha, a googly-eyed and spirited Abhishek is seen following Khanzaadi, flirting with her. All the housemates notice their bond, especially Isha, who looks a tad jealous. While apologizing to Khanzaadi, Abhishek jokes that if he repeats his mistake, she should kiss him on the cheek. Is this Abhishek’s desperate attempt to make Isha jealous or he is genuinely trying to move on? Only time will tell.

The first task of the season brings on a hustle and bustle for ration. The contestants in their frenzy for nabbing ration, pay no heed to the rules of the ration task and the instructions announced by the master of the house. Having had enough, ‘BIGG BOSS’ halts the task, leaving the contestants high and dry with no food for the week. Will the contestants have to pay a greater price than hunger for the chaos they created over ration?

