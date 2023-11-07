Bigg Boss 17: Mannara and Munawar’s friendship ends

Bigg Boss has always been known for its share of drama, emotions, and unpredictable twists. The latest season, Bigg Boss 17, has brought us a fresh wave of entertainment, with a surprise at every corner. One of the most surprising developments in the show is the apparent strain in the friendship between Mannara and Munawar, two contestants who were known for their cute and fun banter.

Mannara and Munawar’s friendship seemed unbreakable as they navigated the challenges of the Bigg Boss house together, always sharing laughter and jokes. However, a recent promo unveiled a massive fight between the two, leaving viewers shocked and curious about the turn of events.

The source of the conflict between Mannara and Munawar can be traced back to a dispute involving another housemate, Khanzaadi. Mannara was visibly upset when Munawar did not stand by her side during her disagreement with Khanzaadi. She accused Munawar of taking Khanzaadi’s side and even suggested that he had tried to provoke Khanzaadi against her.

In a heated moment, Mannara said, “I got into a fight with Khanzaadi, and guess what? The person who secretly tried to poke her was my own friend Munawar. I didn’t expect this from him at all. This makes me so upset.” Munawar, however, defended his actions, explaining that he was merely joking with Khanzaadi and had no intention of causing harm. He stated, “I don’t understand the point behind reacting this way. I was just joking with you guys, and if you don’t understand this, then don’t talk to me.” Mannara’s response was emotional and straightforward. She said, “I’m the one hurt here, don’t tell me that. I’ll do what I want.”