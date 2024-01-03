Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel during a heated argument

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 has once again become the epicentre of high-voltage drama, as tensions escalate to a new level with the recent altercation between contestants Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. In a shocking turn of events, Abhishek, who has been subjected to relentless provocation and mockery by fellow contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth, finally lost his cool and slapped Samarth during a heated argument.

The feud between Abhishek and his fellow contestants has been brewing for some time, with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel reportedly crossing boundaries by mocking Abhishek’s mental health and insulting his family. In the latest promo video, Samarth was captured instigating Abhishek with derogatory remarks about his father, referring to him as “Baap ka gutter-chaap launda.” The situation escalated further when Samarth threw a blanket over Abhishek, while Isha continued to make jokes about his mental condition. In a moment of frustration, Abhishek slapped Samarth, leaving not only the contestants but also viewers in shock. The aftermath of the altercation saw contestants like Arun Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, and others visibly stunned by the sudden outburst.

In a previous episode, comedian Munawar advised Samarth to refrain from provoking and mocking Abhishek, recognizing the sensitive nature of the situation. Despite the warning, Isha and Samarth persisted in their personal attacks, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere within the Bigg Boss house. The controversy has undoubtedly added an extra layer of unpredictability to an already intense season.