Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita and Vicky to take a break from their relationship?

Bigg Boss 17 continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the real, unfiltered aspects of the contestants’ lives as they navigate the challenges of being under constant scrutiny in the public eye. In a recent episode, emotions ran high as family members stepped into the spotlight, bringing with them a wave of confrontations and uncomfortable conversations.

Ankita Lokhande found herself at the center of scrutiny and criticism as she faced questions about her behavior with husband Vicky Jain. Vicky’s mother, visibly upset, confronted Ankita regarding her actions, specifically addressing an incident where Ankita was accused of kicking her son on national television. The exchange took a bitter turn as Vicky’s mother expressed her disapproval, leading to an emotionally charged interaction between the two women. Ankita, clearly affected by the accusations, sought solace in a conversation with her own mother, expressing how she feels unfairly demonized.

In an upcoming episode, the drama unfolds further as Ankita decides to confront her husband, Vicky. The actress candidly tells Vicky, “I am being seen wrong on all fronts; I am feeling affected because I have loved everyone. Nobody has understood me.” Amid the tumultuous atmosphere, she even raises the question of whether Vicky wants to take a break from their relationship. The unfolding events showcase the intensity of emotions within the Bigg Boss house, where personal relationships and individual personalities are put under the microscope.