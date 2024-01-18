Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita Lokhande gets angry at Munawar Faruqui, calls him ‘darpok munna’

In the upcoming episode, Ankita takes center stage, choosing to taunt Munawar with sharp words. She hurls accusations, labeling him as "darpok munna," "fattu munna," and "kayar munna."

Author: Manisha Suthar
Bigg Boss 17 promises viewers a riveting episode filled with suspense, strategy, and the raw emotions that define the essence of reality television. In a dramatic turn of events, Bigg Boss 17 has become the epicenter of a heated confrontation between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. The battleground was set during a torture task.

As tensions escalated, the situation took a serious turn when Vicky, Ankita, Ayesha, and Isha resorted to using chill powder in their torture tactics. The aftermath led to Bigg Boss summoning Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara, and Arun to the archive room for a closer look at the contentious moments.

Bigg Boss presented two pivotal clips – one depicting the intense torture inflicted by Team A and the other revealing Vicky’s team covertly hiding crucial items. Faced with a decision, Team A was offered two options: reclaim all their ration and defeat their opponents in 30 minutes or disqualify Team B for unfair play. The stakes were high as Ankita and Isha anticipated Munawar and his team opting for disqualification, recognizing the formidable challenge they posed in a direct confrontation.

In the upcoming episode, Ankita takes center stage, choosing to taunt Munawar with sharp words. She hurls accusations, labeling him as “darpok munna,” “fattu munna,” and “kayar munna.” Undeterred, Munawar dismisses her provocations, responding with a confident, “Bohot tadap rahe ho, tadapne do.”

