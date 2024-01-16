Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Ankita, Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha target Mannara in nomination task

As Bigg Boss 17 heads towards its finale, the drama inside the house is reaching unprecedented levels. In a specially curated nomination special episode, Bigg Boss unveiled a task that not only heightened the stakes for the housemates but also brought forth the true colors of the contestants as they battled to secure their place in the competition. Divided into two teams, the participants were faced with the challenge of staying glued to their buzzers amidst a barrage of provocations. If even one member left their designated spot, the entire team would face nominations.

The teams, consisting of Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar on one side, and Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan on the other, clashed in a task that showcased the lengths contestants would go to emerge victorious. In a video clip from the task, emotions ran high as Ankita, Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha employed various tactics to unsettle their opponents, particularly targeting Mannara. The intensity of the competition was palpable as the rivals threw water at Mannara in an attempt to break her focus. When that proved ineffective, they resorted to applying red chilli paste on her face, testing her resilience. In the background, Munawar Faruqui’s voice resonated, declaring Mannara as the strongest, despite the targeted efforts to unsettle her.

The video showcased Ankita Lokhande taking the competition to the next level by applying wax strips on Abhishek Kumar’s face and pulling them off with force. In response, Abhishek, undeterred, issued a strong statement, asserting that Vicky Jain would also have his turn.