Bigg Boss 17 Spoiler: BB angry with contestants for making a mess inside house

The next ‘Bigg Boss 17′ episode is going to be really intense. In a sneak peek, Bigg Boss is angry with the contestants for making a mess of the house. The video shows how the house used to be nice, but now it’s all messy with stuff scattered everywhere. Bigg Boss is upset about it, saying, “My house, which was once known for its beauty, is now a topic of discussion again. But this time, it’s for the mess.”

Bigg Boss is worried about the contestants’ health and cleanliness, so he gives them a serious warning. He says, “I care about your health and hygiene, so I’m giving you an ultimatum. You have one hour to clean up the mess.” This sets the stage for a challenging task where the housemates must quickly clean up and restore the house within the tight deadline.

As the pressure builds up and time is running out, the contestants are in a race against the clock to make the house look good again. The big question is whether they can meet Bigg Boss’s expectations and clean up in time or if the messy situation will bring more problems for the already troubled housemates. The drama, suspense, and unpredictability of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ continue in the upcoming episode.

All about Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan promises to propel unmatched drama of all time. And this time it suggests to be equal for all the contestants. BB 17′ introduces fresh and thrilling elements, including the Archive Room.