Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Mannara Chopra accused Ankita Lokhande of being ‘self-centered’

Bigg Boss 17 continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and unexpected turns, keeping audiences hooked and invested in the unfolding narrative within the confines of the reality show. The Bigg Boss 17 house has become a battleground as tempers flare and alliances shift.

In a recent and highly dramatic spoiler, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande engaged in a heated exchange. The spark that ignited this verbal showdown was Ankita’s inquiry into Ayesha’s on-screen appearance amidst the ongoing relationship woes involving Munawar Faruqui. However, Mannara wasted no time in delivering a sarcastic response, labeling Ankita as ‘dumb’ for asking such a question.

Ankita did not back down. Overhearing Mannara’s jab, she fired back, suggesting that Mannara could have been more direct and forthright with her opinions instead of making indirect remarks. Mannara defended her stance by arguing that Ankita should have put her curiosity aside and shown compassion for Munawar in the midst of the ongoing relationship turmoil. In response, Ankita accused Mannara of gossiping about Munawar behind his back, casting doubt on Mannara’s trustworthiness. The crux of the disagreement came to the forefront when Mannara accused Ankita of being ‘self-centered’ for seemingly caring more about her appearance on the show than about Munawar dealing with Ayesha’s allegations.