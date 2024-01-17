Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Munawar and Vicky get into a physical fight

Bigg Boss 17 proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions and intense moments as Team A took center stage in the much-anticipated torture task. With contestants like Ankita, Vicky, Isha, Ayesha, and others pitted against Abhishek, Mannara, Arun, and their team, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house became charged with tension and drama.

The torture task unfolded with Team A employing various tactics to test the endurance and resilience of their opponents. From throwing chili powder and spices on their faces to subjecting them to emotional distress, the intensity of the task left both teams on edge. Mannara, Arun, and others even cried out for help as they faced the attack of challenges thrown their way.

In a surprising turn of events, the teams engaged in a strategic move by hiding essential items, including spices and buckets, to shield themselves from the torment. However, the real drama unfolded when Vicky, a member of Team A, took a drastic step by throwing all the buckets at the roof. Munawar, from Team B, noticed it and attempted to retrieve the items. Soon, Munawar and Vicky had a heated altercation.

Vicky’s aggressive move, including pulling Munawar’s stick while he was attempting to retrieve the buckets, led to a boiling point. Munawar, visibly fuming with anger, expressed his frustration, stating, “Main gir sakta tha, ab mera dimag kharab ho gaya hai”. The altercation escalated as Vicky defended himself, asserting, “Pehle tu khud ko dekh, ladkio ke saar kya kya karta hai”