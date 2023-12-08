Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Salman Khan lashes out Abhishek Kumar for making derogatory remark against Isha

The Bigg Boss 17 house is no stranger to drama. In the recent episode witnessed a heated exchange between former flames, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. However, the situation escalated when host Salman Khan took center stage to address the brewing tension and called out Abhishek for his alleged derogatory remarks against Isha.

Salman labeled Abhishek Kumar as the “most nakli contestant” on the show. Accusing him of using derogatory language against his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya, Salman did not hold back in expressing his disapproval. The Bollywood superstar went on to deliver a stern warning, asserting that if such behavior had occurred in his presence, he would have dealt with it decisively.

Salman said, “Iss show mein ek most nakli contestant ka award agar de sakte toh iss ghar mein uska ek hi contender hota Abhishek Kumar, Isha ko yeh kehna ki raat ko kahin aur jaa kar, agar yeh baat mere saamne ki hoti toh main aapko nichod deta.” He further warned Isha saying, “No matter how much he cries, howls or breaks his head, you will not go back to consoling him.” Abhishek sat there with his head down when Salman confronted him.

The tension between the ex-couple reached its peak during an immunity task, where they found themselves pitted against each other. Abhishek’s aggressive approach and uncomfortable proximity to Isha did not go unnoticed, leading to a confrontation that left the Bigg Boss house in shock.

Salman not only condemned Abhishek’s actions but also issued a strong warning to Isha Malviya. He advised her not to succumb to any emotional manipulations or pleas from Abhishek, emphasizing that no matter how much he cried or pleaded, she should stand her ground.