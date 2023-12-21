Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Team A and Team B clash during captaincy task

The Bigg Boss 17 house has once again become a battleground, with the recent captaincy task stirring up a storm of controversy among the contestants. Divided into two teams, Team A and Team B, the housemates found themselves in the midst of a heated exchange over the rules and fairness of the task. The task, involving picking apples from a makeshift orchard to pack them in boxes, took an unexpected turn as accusations of bias and unfairness surfaced.

Team A, comprising Arun Srikanth, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag Dobhal, faced off against Team B, consisting of Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Aoora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan. The objective was clear: pick apples from the garden’s makeshift orchard and pack them into boxes. However, the twist lay in the fact that this had to be done exclusively while the energetic beats of ‘Chikni Chameli’ echoed through the air.

Adding another layer to the complexity of the task, the owners of the orchard, Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande, held the power to decide which team’s apple boxes would be approved. The stakes were high, as the winning team would see its members vie for the coveted title of the captain of the week. As the task unfolded, accusations of unfairness and bias began to circulate within the house. Team A and Team B clashed over interpretations of the task rules, with each side vehemently defending its position.