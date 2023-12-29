Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Vicky Jain makes shocking claim against Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 house continues to unfold interesting drama. In the coming episode, audience will see contestant Vicky Jain makes serious allegations against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Vicky accuses Munawar of manipulating the audience with a façade of a relationship for the sake of the game. According to Jain, Munawar pretended to be in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi, even after their breakup, in order to garner “mass sympathy” and project a certain image on the reality show.

“Munawar has maintained relationships with selective people in the game. You say things like, ‘I have a relationship. I love her so much, but suddenly one day it’s revealed that aisa kuch hai hi nahi.’ Aap Nazila ko zinda rakh kar bahut saare mass ka support lena chaah rahe the… good boy image kehna chaah rahe the lekin wo saari image khaarij ho gayi Ayesha ke iss ghar mein aane se,” alleges Vicky Jain during the task.

The shocking revelation has left Munawar’s fans in disbelief, as the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house take an unexpected turn. Munawar’s rumored relationship with Ayesha Khan, who recently entered the house, seems to have added a new layer of complexity to the unfolding drama. In a surprising twist of events, Munawar is seen discussing the possibility of marriage with Ayesha Khan in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. The comedian openly asked her about the potential future between them, seeking clarity on whether her family would accept him.