Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Vicky Jain’s Bhabhi faces the heat over mother-in-law’s controversial statement

The Bigg Boss 17 house is no stranger to controversies, and the upcoming episode promises even more drama as Salman Khan welcomes Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s family members on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. The recent promo released by Colors TV has left fans eagerly anticipating the revelation of family secrets.

In a surprising turn of events, the promo hints at a statement made by Vicky Jain’s mother in the press, expressing her initial disapproval of Vicky and Ankita’s marriage. Salman Khan doesn’t hold back and addresses this statement, leading to a candid conversation with the couple’s bhabhi.

Ankita and Vicky’s bhabhi, appearing on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage, vehemently defends her stance against the reported statement. She dismisses the claim as “bahut galat statement hai”. Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, Ankita’s mother joins the conversation and expresses her shock at learning about the alleged disapproval. She shares her astonishment, stating, “Mujhe khud ko asharya lag raha hai ki kyu bola unhone.”

As the promo progresses, Salman delves deeper into the dynamics of Vicky and Ankita’s relationship. When questioned about Vicky’s behavior towards Ankita, the bhabhi expresses concerns about certain aspects that do not sit well with her. She mentions, “Kuch cheeze hai jo theek nahi lag rahe hai. Badtameezi ho rahe hai. Voh nahi honi chahiye,” hinting at possible conflicts within the house.