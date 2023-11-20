Bigg Boss 17 Spoiler: Whose journey ends tonight— Navid, Neil Jigna, Abhishek, Rinku?

As the clock ticks down on Bigg Boss 17, a storm of excitement brews among fans, eager to witness the unexpected mid-week eviction. The latest promo unleashes a conversation among Sana Raees Khan, Vicky Jain, Arun Srikanth, Sunny Arya, and Anurag Dobhal, delving into the potential departure of one among Neil Bhatt, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.

In a dramatic twist, emotions cascade within the Bigg Boss house. The promo captures pivotal moments as tears flow from Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar upon learning the identity of the evicted contestant. Tonight’s episode promises a rollercoaster of emotions, leaving viewers perched on the edge of their seats, contemplating who bids farewell to the Bigg Boss journey in this pivotal sixth week.

Gear up for an evening of suspense as the drama unfolds, and the contestants’ fate hangs in the balance. Spoiler alert: The latest chapter of Bigg Boss 17 will be laden with tears and intense emotions, making it a must-watch for avid fans.

Stay tuned as the curtains draw on the journey of one celebrity in this surprise mid-week eviction.