Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra in tears after nomination

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 17 is back with a bang, and it seems that the controversial reality show has wasted no time in delivering its signature blend of drama, controversies, and emotional upheavals. The first episode of the show had fans glued to their seats as it kicked off with a surprising twist, leaving the contestants and the viewers on edge.

Mannara was introduced as the very first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, her entrance was swiftly followed by an unexpected emotional rollercoaster as she found herself nominated by the majority of her fellow housemates. The shock of being nominated hit Mannara hard, and she couldn’t hold back her tears as she expressed her disappointment.

Bigg Boss made a significant announcement by initiating the first round of nominations and instructed the housemates to choose one contestant they believed should leave the house. What followed was a moment of intense decision-making for the contestants, leading to a series of surprising choices. Aishwarya, Vicky, Isha, and several others ultimately decided to nominate Mannara, sending her straight into the dreaded ‘unsafe zone.’

Mannara’s reaction was one of astonishment and sorrow, as she had apparently not anticipated such a turn of events. She specifically pointed out Vicky’s nomination as the most unexpected and hurtful, saying, “These people are so nice to me on my face and now are nominating me, this was not at all expected from Vicky at least. He has always been nice to me on my face.”