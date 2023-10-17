Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra in tears after nomination

Aishwarya, Vicky, Isha, and several others ultimately decided to nominate Mannara, sending her straight into the dreaded 'unsafe zone' in Bigg Boss 17 house. The shock of being nominated hit Mannara hard, and she couldn't hold back her tears as she expressed her disappointment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Oct,2023 13:06:54
Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra in tears after nomination 862110

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 17 is back with a bang, and it seems that the controversial reality show has wasted no time in delivering its signature blend of drama, controversies, and emotional upheavals. The first episode of the show had fans glued to their seats as it kicked off with a surprising twist, leaving the contestants and the viewers on edge.

Mannara was introduced as the very first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, her entrance was swiftly followed by an unexpected emotional rollercoaster as she found herself nominated by the majority of her fellow housemates. The shock of being nominated hit Mannara hard, and she couldn’t hold back her tears as she expressed her disappointment.

Bigg Boss made a significant announcement by initiating the first round of nominations and instructed the housemates to choose one contestant they believed should leave the house. What followed was a moment of intense decision-making for the contestants, leading to a series of surprising choices. Aishwarya, Vicky, Isha, and several others ultimately decided to nominate Mannara, sending her straight into the dreaded ‘unsafe zone.’

Mannara’s reaction was one of astonishment and sorrow, as she had apparently not anticipated such a turn of events. She specifically pointed out Vicky’s nomination as the most unexpected and hurtful, saying, “These people are so nice to me on my face and now are nominating me, this was not at all expected from Vicky at least. He has always been nice to me on my face.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha forces Mohan to accept Damini's condition 862160
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha forces Mohan to accept Damini’s condition
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua slaps Gazal 862125
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua slaps Gazal
Applause Entertainment Collaborates With Zindagi For Pink Shirt 862140
Applause Entertainment Collaborates With Zindagi For Pink Shirt
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit bags web series Dil Logical 862139
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit bags web series Dil Logical
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal saves Vandana from an accident 862119
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal saves Vandana from an accident
Sanaya Irani keeps it divine in abstract print shirt dress [Photos] 861981
Sanaya Irani keeps it divine in abstract print shirt dress [Photos]
Read Latest News