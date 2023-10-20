Bigg Boss 17 update: Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain's explosive clash

The popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, has returned with its 17th season, and it’s already causing quite a stir in the world of entertainment. With a diverse cast of contestants, including familiar faces like Ankita Lokhande and Firoza Khan, the show promises to deliver drama, conflicts, and emotional roller coasters for its avid viewers.

In a recent episode, Ankita found herself in the therapy room, sharing her thoughts on fellow housemates, Firoza Khan, Abhishek Kumar, and Soniya Bansal. The actress expressed her perspective on Firoza, mentioning that she believes Firoza wants to be a lone warrior and that others are targeting her on the show. Ankita’s candid remarks didn’t stop there. She also pointed out that Soniya appeared to be playing a double game, acting amiable in front of both her and Firoza. This revelation led to a ripple effect in the house, setting the stage for further conflicts and confrontations.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode, the tensions reached new heights as Ankita and Firoza engaged in a war of words. The exchange was intense, with both contestants taking potshots at each other. Firoza Khan, a rapper, took a dig at Ankita by insinuating that she couldn’t perform in a ‘serial’ or drama like herself. Ankita fired back, asserting, “Who wants to talk to you? You’re an idiot. You need drama. Footage ko tujhe jarurat hai. Kya matlab hai serial nahi kar sakti. Tum log ho kaun, TV pe hamare wajah se dikh rahe ho.”

In the same promo, another feud came to light, this time involving Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain. The two men got into a heated argument, with Neil accusing Vicky of pushing him. Vicky swiftly defended himself by stating, “Mere wife ka matter hai, mujhe bolne de.” Neil charged back at the businessman, by saying, “Biwi ki baat ho rahi hai na, Dhakka mujhe kyu maar raha hai.” Soon, Neil gets angry and his wife Aishwarya tries to control him.