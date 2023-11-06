Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into a massive fight

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, two prominent contestants, Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt, are set to lock horns in a heated exchange of words that promises to be unforgettable.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Nov,2023 12:09:42
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into a massive fight 867274

Bigg Boss 17 has never been short on drama and entertainment, but the recent episodes have taken the intensity to a whole new level. The controversial reality show, hosted by the beloved Salman Khan, has witnessed a series of fiery arguments and confrontations that have left viewers at the edge of their seats. In the upcoming episode, two prominent contestants, Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt, are set to lock horns in a heated exchange of words that promises to be unforgettable.

The drama unfolds as Ankita and Neil, both well-known faces in the Indian entertainment industry, engage in a fierce verbal exchange. The episode takes a dramatic turn when Ankita levels the accusation of being ‘fake’ at Neil. The tension between the two contestants escalates as they question each other’s authenticity and motives within the Bigg Boss house.

As the argument intensifies, Neil loses his composure and raises his voice to a level that is sure to send shockwaves throughout the Bigg Boss house. The tension doesn’t stop with Ankita and Neil. Aishwarya adds fuel to the fire when she calls Ankita Lokhande a ‘chudail’ . This provocation leads to a heated argument between Aishwarya and Ankita, with harsh words exchanged on both sides. In a show of solidarity, Ankita’s husband, Vicky, steps into the battle, standing up for his wife and getting into a heated argument with Aishwarya. The verbal altercation between the two men further intensifies the atmosphere within the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande, not one to back down from a confrontation, swiftly jumps into the fray, hurling the same ‘chudail’ accusation back at Aishwarya. As Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate audiences with its high-octane drama, the upcoming episode promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions and confrontations.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai gets evicted from the house 866932
Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai gets evicted from the house
Bigg Boss 17 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt allegedly breach contract before entering the house 866990
Bigg Boss 17 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt allegedly breach contract before entering the house
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek 866818
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Isha for lying about her relationship status 866596
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Isha for lying about her relationship status
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth 866331
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Neil Bhatt 'darpok', wife Aishwarya Sharma gets angry 866259
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls Neil Bhatt ‘darpok’, wife Aishwarya Sharma gets angry

Latest Stories

The Internet can’t get over the adorable duo of Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi, fans hail Amazon miniTV’s Half Love Half Arranged 867310
The Internet can’t get over the adorable duo of Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi, fans hail Amazon miniTV’s Half Love Half Arranged
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change 867303
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua 867302
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan puts Savi on a 'Bappa Hunt' mission 867300
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan puts Savi on a ‘Bappa Hunt’ mission
Auto Draft 867299
Review Of Killers Of The Flower Moon: Is Flawless In Its Plea Against Culture Usurpation
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba question Seerat 867298
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba question Seerat
Read Latest News