Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into a massive fight

Bigg Boss 17 has never been short on drama and entertainment, but the recent episodes have taken the intensity to a whole new level. The controversial reality show, hosted by the beloved Salman Khan, has witnessed a series of fiery arguments and confrontations that have left viewers at the edge of their seats. In the upcoming episode, two prominent contestants, Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt, are set to lock horns in a heated exchange of words that promises to be unforgettable.

The drama unfolds as Ankita and Neil, both well-known faces in the Indian entertainment industry, engage in a fierce verbal exchange. The episode takes a dramatic turn when Ankita levels the accusation of being ‘fake’ at Neil. The tension between the two contestants escalates as they question each other’s authenticity and motives within the Bigg Boss house.

As the argument intensifies, Neil loses his composure and raises his voice to a level that is sure to send shockwaves throughout the Bigg Boss house. The tension doesn’t stop with Ankita and Neil. Aishwarya adds fuel to the fire when she calls Ankita Lokhande a ‘chudail’ . This provocation leads to a heated argument between Aishwarya and Ankita, with harsh words exchanged on both sides. In a show of solidarity, Ankita’s husband, Vicky, steps into the battle, standing up for his wife and getting into a heated argument with Aishwarya. The verbal altercation between the two men further intensifies the atmosphere within the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande, not one to back down from a confrontation, swiftly jumps into the fray, hurling the same ‘chudail’ accusation back at Aishwarya. As Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate audiences with its high-octane drama, the upcoming episode promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions and confrontations.