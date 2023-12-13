Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain calls Aishwarya Sharma ‘badtameezi ki dukaan’

Bigg Boss 17, the popular reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has become the epicenter of social media buzz with its latest explosive episode. The heated arguments and confrontations among contestants have reached a fever pitch, and the recent promo teases a showdown between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma that has set social media ablaze.

The drama unfolded when Vicky Jain, a businessman known for his straightforward demeanor, took issue with Aishwarya Sharma’s choice of words during a confrontation. In a fiery exchange, Aishwarya, known for her unabashed attitude, reportedly told Vicky, “Chalo chalo jaldi karo… chalo niklo,” a statement that did not sit well with Jain.

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the Bigg Boss house, Vicky Jain didn’t hold back and slammed Aishwarya, dubbing her the ‘badtameezi ki dukaan’ (shop of rudeness). The verbal sparring continued as Aishwarya, undeterred, coined the term ‘Sana 2.0’ for Vicky and unleashed a barrage of hashtags to drive her point home.

The tension escalated as Aishwarya took a dig at Ankita’s husband, referring to him with colorful language, saying, “Charsule, gardule tu kya hai? Pagal, yede.” This exchange not only left the contestants on edge but also left the audience eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama. Social media platforms were quick to catch wind of the verbal duel, with fans and followers of the show expressing their opinions on the clash. Hashtags related to the feud quickly started trending, showcasing the immense impact Bigg Boss 17 continues to have on the public discourse.