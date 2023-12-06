Bigg Boss 17 spoiler: Vicky to nominate Ankita for entire season?

Bigg Boss 17 house recently witnessed a major upheaval as the iconic Dil, Dimaag, and Dum rooms were temporarily shut down, forcing all contestants to bunk together in the living area. In the latest episode, the tension escalated as Bigg Boss decided to reopen the bedrooms, but with a catch that left everyone stunned. Contestants were faced with a moral dilemma as the coveted rooms were up for grabs under one condition nominating a fellow housemate for eviction for the entire season.

The drama unfolded when Ankita Lokhande was summoned to the therapy room of the Dil section. Bigg Boss presented her with a tempting offer, the Dil room could be hers if she agreed to nominate Vicky for eviction throughout the season. However, Ankita, known for her strong principles, firmly denied the offer. The twist continued as Vicky found himself in the same therapy room, presented with a similar proposition. Bigg Boss proposed that Vicky could reclaim the Dil room if he agreed to nominate Ankita Lokhande for eviction, thereby freeing Neil.

In the suspenseful moment of truth, Bigg Boss announced Vicky’s decision to the housemates, leaving them in shock. Ankita, visibly upset, confronted Vicky about his choice, questioning whether he was using her as a pawn in the strategic game. The unfolding drama raises questions about the lengths contestants are willing to go to secure their comfort in the Bigg Boss house.