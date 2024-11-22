Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik misses her dog; talks about rescuing her

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show has seen Digvijay Rathee being made the Time God this week. As we saw, the task that the men had to endure in the jail chamber with one of their hands tied down, with the ladies coming at them for a peak torture session, was tough to handle. Also, we are well aware that one of the strong contenders is due to get evicted this week with big names being nominated for eviction. As we know, the nominated contestants for this week’s eviction are Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik. Well, Alice Kaushik was seen remembering her pet, who is part of her family.

In one of the conversations she will have with Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice will be seen getting emotional as she will be missing her Indie pet. Alice will narrate the story of how she rescued her when she was doing the show Pandya Store. Ever since that day, the dog has become part of her family and she has it at her house. Alice will say that this is the first time she has been away from her pet for so long. Alice will be seen missing it badly.

The tension regarding this week’s eviction will also get to the contestants. In her conversation, Alice will be seen saying that she will want to just be to herself if she gets eliminated this week. Alice will be seen mentioning that she will want to go on a vacation all alone and take a break for about 15 to 20 days if she gets eliminated.

